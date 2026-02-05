Inventurus Knowledge rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 41% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) jumped 5.17% to Rs 1700.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.37% to Rs 183.32 crore on 24.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 814.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 43.22% YoY to Rs 229.37 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 40% to Rs 281.6 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 40% compared with Rs 271.8 crore in Q3 FY25.EBITDA margin improved to 34.6% in Q3 FY26 as against 30.5% in Q3 FY25.

Sachin K. Gupta, founder & Global CEO, IKS Health,said, "Our strong Q3 performance, characterized by 24% revenue growth, validatesthat our Care Enablement Platform is the critical solution for a US healthcare market facing a perfect storm of cost, quality, and access pressures. As physician marginsface renewed compression from stagnant reimbursement rates, we are seeing this act as a powerful catalyst for increased outsourcing and platform adoption.

We continue to deepen our value proposition by advancing our AI capabilitiesspecifically moving our Patient Engagement suite toward multi-agent orchestrationto drive cognitive reasoning and independent action. Our recent wins with partners like StrideCare and VitalMD demonstrate that provider enterprises are increasingly choosing our integrated platform to ensure their financial sustainability and clinical efficiency. Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health said, Our Q3 FY2026 performance underscores our consistent ability to drive profitable growth and deliver significant value to our clients. We achieved a 24% year-on-year revenue increase and a 41% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), fueled by continuous expansion across existing and new client relationships. Margin expansion is a direct result of our successful operating leverage, technology deployment and focused cost management.