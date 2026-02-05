Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 439.55, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.06% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 439.55, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25650.55. The Sensex is at 83387.46, down 0.51%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 11.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50922.75, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.06 lakh shares in last one month.