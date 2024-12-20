Kothari Products hits the roof after board to mull bonus issue proposal on 27 Dec'24

Kothari Products hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 205.55 after the company's board will meet on 27 December 2024 to consider bonus issue of equity shares.

The company will consider the recommendation of bonus shares and an increase in the authorized share capital, subject to approval by its members through the postal ballot process on the matter.

Kothari Products is engaged in the business of Real Estate and International Trade.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 120.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased marginally higher to Rs 256.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 265.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Currently, the market capitalization of Kothari Products was Rs 613.44 crore.

