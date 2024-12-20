Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1356.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.14% in last one year as compared to a 11.83% jump in NIFTY and a 39.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1356.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 23768.69921875. The Sensex is at 78513.49, down 0.89%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 13.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22697.9, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

