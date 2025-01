Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.67% to Rs 690.51 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 2.32% to Rs 48.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 690.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 553.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.690.51553.8510.9312.7481.0876.8069.7567.1848.5647.46

