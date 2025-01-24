Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 64.36 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 56.42% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 64.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64.3644.3632.5231.6518.9512.847.004.645.243.35

