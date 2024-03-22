Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1198.8, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.83% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 59.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1198.8, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18582.6, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1198.1, up 2.18% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 52.83% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 59.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 54.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

