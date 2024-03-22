Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.78%

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.35, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.35, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has dropped around 6.7% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 1.67% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 91.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story