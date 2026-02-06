IRB Infra's board to consider bonus issue, interim dividend on 13 February 2026

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that its board will meet on Friday, 13 February 2026, to consider several key proposals, including the bonus issue and the declaration of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

According to an exchange filing, the board will also review and take on record the companys consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025.

The proposed bonus issue will be subject to approval from the companys shareholders and other requisite regulatory approvals.

The company further informed that 19 February 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend, if declared by the board.