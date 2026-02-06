Associate Sponsors

Creative Newtech secures orders worth Rs 54.15 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
From Govt. of Maharashtra

Creative Newtech has received two government contracts with a combined value of Rs 54.15 crore from the Government of Maharashtra.

These include an order worth Rs 7.67 crore from the Motor Vehicles Department (RTO), Government of Maharashtra, for deployment of body-worn camera systems. Under the contract, Creative Newtech will deploy 600 body-worn cameras along with the required infrastructure across Regional and Deputy Regional Transport Offices in Maharashtra.

The second order valued at Rs 46.48 crore by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R), Government of Maharashtra, covering the supply of 2,677 disaster management and emergency response kits. The engagement reflects Creative Newtech's continued role in supporting large-scale, enterprise-led public programs.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

