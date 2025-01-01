IRCON International gains after appointing Alin Roy Choudhury as CFO

IRCON International added 1.33% to Rs 217.85 after the company announced the appointment of Alin Roy Choudhury as its chief financial officer and key managerial personnel and chief investor relation officer.

The appointment is effective from 01 January 2025.

Alin Roy Choudhury is a qualified cost and management accountant (CMA) with over 30 years of extensive experience in the infrastructure and construction sector. He has been associated with Ircon International for the past 27 years and currently serves as the chief general manager (finance) of the company.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company, with emphasis on infrastructure projects, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

The companys consolidated net profit decline 17.90% to Rs 205.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 250.8 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 19.31% to Rs 2,447.52 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 3,033.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

