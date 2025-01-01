Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.49%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1703.45, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% jump in NIFTY and a 35.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23412.25, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1701, up 0.55% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 53% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% jump in NIFTY and a 35.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 61.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

