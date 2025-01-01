Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2171, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.24% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% gain in NIFTY and a 10.68% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2171, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23759.900390625. The Sensex is at 78574.27, up 0.56%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 12.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23512.8, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2182.9, up 1.62% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 49.24% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% gain in NIFTY and a 10.68% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 19.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News