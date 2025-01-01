SSWL gains as net turnover increases 10% to Rs 365 cr in Dec'24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) jumped 5.49% to Rs 208.40 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 364.74 crore for December 2024, registering a 9.81% YoY growth compared to Rs 332.15 crore posted in December 2023.

The company's gross turnover jumped 10.19% to Rs 444.81 crore in December 2024 from Rs 403.69 crore recorded in December 2023.

In value terms, Tractor segment surged by 61% YoY, Passenger Car Alloy segment gained 29% YoY and Passenger CarSteel segment increased 2% YoY. However, Truck segment declined 3% YoY, 2&3 Wheeler segment was flat and Exports segment grew 3% YoY in December 2024.

In volume terms, Tractor segment soared by 57% YoY, Passenger Car Alloy surged 17% YoY and Passenger Carsteel segment rose 7% YoY. On the other hand, Truck segment declined 3% YoY, 2&3 Wheeler segment dropped 17% YoY and Exports segment slipped 1% YoY in during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 11.8% to Rs 46.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 52.30 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 3.4% YoY to Rs 1,095.10 in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

