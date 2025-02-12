IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

IRCON International declined 7.98% to Rs 165.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 244.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,929.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 131.82 crore in Q3 FY25, down 57.99%, compared with Rs 313.79 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was Rs 218.3 crore in Q3 FY25, down 42.26% from Rs 378.1 crore in Q3 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% in Q3 FY25.

The company's revenue from international customers fell 3.21% YoY to Rs 80.49 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from domestic customers decreased 11.03% YoY to Rs 2,532.37 crore.

As of 31 December 2024, the company's total order book stood at Rs 21,939 crore. The railways segment contributed Rs 17,075 crore, the highways segment contributed Rs 4,775 crore, and the others segment contributed Rs 89 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.65 per equity share for FY24-25, with the record date set for 17 February 2025.

On a 9-month basis, the companys net profit fell 24.43% to Rs 516.05 crore on a 15.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 7,347.51 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

