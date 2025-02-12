Lupin Q3 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 859 cr

Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 38.81% to Rs 858.86 crore on 10.60% increase in sales to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) spiked 45.53% YoY to Rs 1,071.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,409.6 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 32.07%, compared with Rs 1,067.3 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 21% in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from North America for Q3 FY2025 sales were Rs 2,121.3 crore, up 12.32% compared to Rs 1,888.5 crore in Q3 FY2024, accounting for 38% of Lupins global sales. U.S. Q3 FY2025 sales were $235 million compared to $212 million in Q3 FY2024.

The company continues to maintain its leadership position as the 3 rd largest pharmaceutical player in both the U.S. generics market and U.S.

India formulation sales for Q3 FY2025 sales were Rs 1,930.5 crore, up 11.90% compared to Rs 1,725.1 crore in Q3 FY2024, accounting for 34% of Lupins global sales. India Region Formulation sales grew by 5.8% in the quarter, as compared to Q3 FY2024.

Also Read

The pharma major is the 7th largest company in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IQVIA MAT Dec24).

Growth markets (APAC and LATAM) registered sales of Rs 450.80 crore in Q3 FY25, down 4.67% compared to Rs 472.90 crore in Q3 FY2024, accounting for 8% of Lupins global sales.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) sales for Q3 FY25 were Rs 624.90 crore, up 20.87% compared to Rs 517 crore in Q3 FY2024, accounting for 11% of Lupins global sales.

Global API sales for Q2 FY2025 were Rs 289.10 crore, up 4.03% compared to Rs 277.90 crore in Q3 FY2024, accounting for 5% of Lupins global sales.

Investment in R&D was Rs 434.40 crore (7.7% of sales) for the quarter compared to Rs 356.70 crore (7% of sales) for Q3 FY2024.

Lupin received approval for six Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from the U.S. FDA during the quarter.

As of 31 December 2024, the company has made a total of 430 ANDA filings with the U.S. FDA, of which 334 have been approved. Additionally, Lupin currently holds 49 First-to-File (FTF) filings, including 17 exclusive FTF opportunities. The companys cumulative U.S. Drug Master File (DMF) filings stand at 156 as of 31 December 2024.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, Our third-quarter results highlight our continued strength, with both revenue and EBITDA showing sustained growth. US revenues led by building scale in new products have been pivotal for our growth, supported by a strong nine-month performance from our India and EMEA regions.

We look forward to maintaining this momentum in the ensuing quarters backed by growth in sales, commercial and operating efficiencies, and strong compliance.

Meanwhile, the board approved the re-appointment of Vinita Gupta as a whole-time director designated as chief executive officer "CEO" for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. 28 May 2025.

Further, the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary under the name LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare, or any other appropriate name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Shares of Lupin shed 0.23% to Rs 2,061.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News