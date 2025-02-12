Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 196.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 28.8% from Rs 152.35 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased by 16.41% to Rs 2,686.06 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,307.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Work and consultancy expenses amounted to Rs 2,441.45 crore (up 12.39% YoY), while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 87.75 crore (up 6.26% YoY) during the period.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) segment recorded revenue of Rs 202.63 crore, up 54.6% YoY. Revenue from the Real Estate segment stood at Rs 7.06 crore, marking 78.7% YoY decreased, while the PMC (project management consultancy) segment stood at Rs 2,561.34 crore, registering a 13.42% YoY growth.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 37.34% to Rs 374.76 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 272.88 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.94% YoY to Rs 7,429.84 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.53 per equity share for FY24-25, with the record date set for 18 February 2025.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Also Read

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: India aim to complete whitewash in Ahmedabad

Vodafone Idea share price tumbles 8% after mixed Q3 results; details here

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Mkts head towards recovery; Sensex 250 pts lower at 76,050; Nifty at 23,000

Baidu likely to release next-generation AI model 'Ernie 5' this year

SBI sees sector's personal loan woes easing on tighter credit rules

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.91% to Rs 84.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Birlasoft, Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC

NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story