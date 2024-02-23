IRCTC jumps after inking pact with Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods)

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) added 2.27% to Rs 957.20 after the company tied up with Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through the company's e-catering portal.

The company will launch first phase of the project at four railway stations, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism corporation (IRCTC) reported 17.4% increase in net profit to Rs 299.99 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 255.52 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 21.81% to Rs 1,118.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 918.06 crore in Q3 FY23.

