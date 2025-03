Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency announced that the tenure of Dr Jaganath Chennakeshava Murthy Jodidhar , Part-time Non-Official (Independent) Director has been completed on 27 March 2025 in terms of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) order dated 28 March 2022 and accordingly he is ceased to be director of IREDA w.e.f., 28 March 2025.

