United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2001.05, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.45% in last one year as compared to a 4.69% drop in NIFTY and a 0.46% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2001.05, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23515.85. The Sensex is at 77351.4, down 0.33%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 4.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53276.6, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64633 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 119.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

