Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC receives provisional registration from IFSC

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC receives provisional registration from IFSC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As a finance company at GIFT City

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has granted provisional registration to IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC (a wholly owned subsidiary of IREDA) as a finance company at GIFT City.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating, "IREDA's presence in GIFT City reflects our commitment to advancing green financing solutions on a global scale. This new subsidiary will help us secure competitive funding and foster collaborations with international investors, boosting the renewable energy sector forward. As the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has earlier underlined, 'GIFT City is a gateway to global opportunities,' and IREDA is poised to leverage these opportunities."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Opt for e-DRS when you are seeking relief from penalty and prosecution

Manipur govt fresh order says internet suspended only in 5 valley districts

Not just EV, Maruti to launch 'holistic' customer support ecosystem

Maldivian President Muizzu to officially visit on India 'very soon'

PM Modi stresses removing hurdles in India's research and innovation

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story