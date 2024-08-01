IRFC announces change in CMD

With effect from 01 August 2024

The Board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Usha Venugopal, IRAS, AM(Finance) Railway Board (DIN: 10725298) as Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) on the Board of IRFC and also designated as CEO of the Company/RFC w.e.f. 01 August 2024.

Due to superannuation of Uma Ranade, IRAS/IRFC (DIN:10565537), she has relinquished the additional charge of the post of CMD, IRFC w.e.f. 01 August 2024.

