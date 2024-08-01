Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC announces change in CMD

IRFC announces change in CMD

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 August 2024

The Board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Usha Venugopal, IRAS, AM(Finance) Railway Board (DIN: 10725298) as Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) on the Board of IRFC and also designated as CEO of the Company/RFC w.e.f. 01 August 2024.

Due to superannuation of Uma Ranade, IRAS/IRFC (DIN:10565537), she has relinquished the additional charge of the post of CMD, IRFC w.e.f. 01 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Power Grid stock hits new high on strong outlook; zooms 53% so far in CY24

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Hockey- BEL def IND by 2-1

UK PM Keir Starmer meets police after 100 arrests in violent protests

India, Vietnam adopt new action plan to expand strategic partnership

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story