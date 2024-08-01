Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 4433.69 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 4.59% to Rs 225.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 4433.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3767.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4433.693767.47 18 OPM %11.9212.39 -PBDT577.40504.62 14 PBT463.77396.37 17 NP225.23215.35 5

Aug 01 2024

