Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 4.59% to Rs 225.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 4433.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3767.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

