Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.37% to Rs 8832.43 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 16.97% to Rs 758.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 648.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 8832.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7044.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8832.437044.9736.7336.271129.77954.321074.33911.52758.84648.76

