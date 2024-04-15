Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISMT jumps on bagging orders from ONGC worth Rs 343 cr

ISMT jumps on bagging orders from ONGC worth Rs 343 cr

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ISMT rallied 3.06% to Rs 99.25 after the company received two contracts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation worth Rs 343.72 crore.

The scope of order includes supply of regular casing pipes as per specifications given in both the contracts.

The time period for the completion of the projects is from 11 April 2024 to 13 February 2025.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ISMT is mainly engaged in manufacturing of seamless tubes and engineering steels.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 114.02% to Rs 61.96 crore on 7.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 635.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks slide

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge lower

Nifty below 22,000 level; oil &amp; gas shares decline

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in Puri, Odisha

Ramkrishna Forgings wins Rs 270 cr order for Vande Bharat Train Set

Indiabulls Housing Finance further reserves Rs 291.49 cr for FCCBs redemption

Engineers India inks MoU with Detect Technologies for AI-based monitoring of construction sites

India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh High Of $648 Billion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story