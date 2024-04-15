Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in Puri, Odisha

Royal Orchid Hotels marked its entry in Odisha with the opening of Regenta Central in the coastal city of Puri. ROHLs maiden property in the state, and the 4th in East India, Regenta Central in Puri is poised to become the preferred abode for tourists visiting the city for spiritual, wellness or cultural tourism from across the country. The newest addition to ROHL's portfolio is located a proximity of 50meters from the Golden Beach and provides the perfect setting for guests to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Odisha.

