Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in Puri, Odisha

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in Puri, Odisha

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Royal Orchid Hotels marked its entry in Odisha with the opening of Regenta Central in the coastal city of Puri. ROHLs maiden property in the state, and the 4th in East India, Regenta Central in Puri is poised to become the preferred abode for tourists visiting the city for spiritual, wellness or cultural tourism from across the country. The newest addition to ROHL's portfolio is located a proximity of 50meters from the Golden Beach and provides the perfect setting for guests to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

ICRA reaffirms LT rating of Royal Orchid Hotels with 'stable' outlook

Royal Orchid Hotels signs revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels

EIH spurts as board OKs for resort construction in Goa

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Juniper Hotels IPO ends with decent subscription

Ramkrishna Forgings wins Rs 270 cr order for Vande Bharat Train Set

Indiabulls Housing Finance further reserves Rs 291.49 cr for FCCBs redemption

Engineers India inks MoU with Detect Technologies for AI-based monitoring of construction sites

India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh High Of $648 Billion

Market drops due to geopolitical tensions; breadth weak

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story