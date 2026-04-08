ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 13.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 0.72% in last one month.