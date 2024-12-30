ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.36-cr to provide manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions said that it has received a contract worth Rs 3.36 crore to provide manpower services on a contractual basis for the period of 2 years from the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The said contract was awarded by the National Automotive Board, Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Public Enterprises.

The scope of the project involves providing manpower services on a contractual basis for a period of 2 years. The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 3.36 crore.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore, with net sales increasing 0.7% to Rs 28.50 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

As of 30 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 326.87 crore.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions declined 1.02% to Rs 650 on the BSE.

