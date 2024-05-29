ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 136.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 2257.72 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 136.86% to Rs 89.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 2257.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1631.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.32% to Rs 273.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.60% to Rs 7717.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5090.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News