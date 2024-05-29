Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 158.18 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience declined 3.40% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 158.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.55% to Rs 119.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 570.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 460.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
