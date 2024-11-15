Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 43.67 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.6738.43 14 OPM %6.328.35 -PBDT3.283.18 3 PBT2.872.87 0 NP2.042.00 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on middle east peace

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story