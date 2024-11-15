ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 43.67 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.6738.436.328.353.283.182.872.872.042.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News