ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 43.67 croreNet profit of ITL Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.6738.43 14 OPM %6.328.35 -PBDT3.283.18 3 PBT2.872.87 0 NP2.042.00 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News