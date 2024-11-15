Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 40.63% to Rs 12.53 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 366.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.63% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.538.91 41 OPM %11.977.74 -PBDT1.610.70 130 PBT1.310.28 368 NP0.980.21 367

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

