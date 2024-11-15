Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.63% to Rs 12.53 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 366.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.63% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.538.9111.977.741.610.701.310.280.980.21

