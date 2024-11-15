Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vasa Denticity standalone net profit rises 43.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 58.30 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity rose 43.97% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 58.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58.3040.71 43 OPM %10.998.77 -PBDT7.384.71 57 PBT7.104.48 58 NP5.373.73 44

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

