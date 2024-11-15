Vasa Denticity standalone net profit rises 43.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 58.30 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity rose 43.97% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 58.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58.3040.7110.998.777.384.717.104.485.373.73

