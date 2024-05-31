IZMO consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 50.29 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 9.05% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.12% to Rs 26.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 186.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

50.2943.66186.75153.8323.9427.8521.3718.9412.6812.3442.2732.339.478.8126.8320.719.048.2926.0520.02

