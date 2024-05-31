Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

IZMO consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 50.29 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 9.05% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.12% to Rs 26.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 186.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.2943.66 15 186.75153.83 21 OPM %23.9427.85 -21.3718.94 - PBDT12.6812.34 3 42.2732.33 31 PBT9.478.81 7 26.8320.71 30 NP9.048.29 9 26.0520.02 30

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

