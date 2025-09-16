IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

izmomicro (www.izmomicro.com), a division of IZMO, today announced a major breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology with the launch of its latest in-house innovation designed for demanding industrial, electric vehicle, and next generation energy applications.
The company has developed a Galvanic Isolated Hex Bridge Inverter with integrated controller and drivers for three-phase Servo/BLDC motors, capable of delivering 100 amps of continuous current at 48 VDC while ensuring galvanic isolation for safety and reliability. Built as a BLDC motor controller, the product addresses the need for compact, high-efficiency, and high-safety motor control solutions in industrial automation, robotics, EVs, aerospace, and defense.
This highly complex system integrates power electronics, isolation technology, and advanced motor control logic into a single solution. It required precise design across multiple domains, including thermal stability, EMI suppression, current handling, and safety engineering. The Inverter has already been shipped to a major public sector manufacturer, validating its performance in real world, mission-critical applications.
