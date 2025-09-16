Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

izmomicro (www.izmomicro.com), a division of IZMO, today announced a major breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology with the launch of its latest in-house innovation designed for demanding industrial, electric vehicle, and next generation energy applications.

The company has developed a Galvanic Isolated Hex Bridge Inverter with integrated controller and drivers for three-phase Servo/BLDC motors, capable of delivering 100 amps of continuous current at 48 VDC while ensuring galvanic isolation for safety and reliability. Built as a BLDC motor controller, the product addresses the need for compact, high-efficiency, and high-safety motor control solutions in industrial automation, robotics, EVs, aerospace, and defense.

This highly complex system integrates power electronics, isolation technology, and advanced motor control logic into a single solution. It required precise design across multiple domains, including thermal stability, EMI suppression, current handling, and safety engineering. The Inverter has already been shipped to a major public sector manufacturer, validating its performance in real world, mission-critical applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

Shares of Karbonsteel Engineering list in MT Group

Shares of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks list in MT Group

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story