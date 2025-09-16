Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

From Tata Power Renewable Energy

Suzlon Group has secured its FY26 largest order of 838 MW with Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) as part of its Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. This is also Suzlon's second-largest order ever, following the 1,544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy, and demonstrates the growing role of FDRE projects in accelerating India's energy transition.

The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon's S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, strategically located across Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW), and Tamil Nadu (265 MW). The project is part of the FDRE bids awarded to SJVN and NTPC.