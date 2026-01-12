IZMO successfully designs 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics

IZMO today announced that its specialized division, izmo Microsystems, has successfully designed a high complexity 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics. This achievement leverages an advanced 3D SiP architecture with stacked substrates to meet the reliability standards required for space-grade electronics.

By re-engineering traditional the 200 mm 200 mm PCB-based electronics into a compact 81 mm 81 mm SiP module, izmo Microsystems has realized an 84% reduction in footprint. This is achieved through the integration of active components in bare-die form onto a stacked-substrate configuration using high-density wire bonding. This approach enables high routing density and multi-function integration while maintaining the compact dimensions necessary for space-constrained environments.

The module is enclosed in a fully indigenized custom Hermetic Ceramic Package, designed and fabricated in India. This hermetic solution is engineered for the environmental robustness and long-term performance essential for the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions of space. Mastering this level of integration is a significant technical hurdle, as it requires managing high-density signal integrity and thermal dissipation within a small volume. This achievement represents a major advancement in India's semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative. While standard SiP solutions typically focus on commercial electronics, izmo Microsystems' achievement represents a shift into advanced 3D heterogeneous integration for space electronics.