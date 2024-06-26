Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1734.3, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 26.68% in NIFTY and a 45.58% up 21.16% in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1734.3, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23838.75. The Sensex is at 78569.65, up 0.66%.J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 2.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19532.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

