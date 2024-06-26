Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6088.9, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6088.9, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23844.2. The Sensex is at 78544.02, up 0.63%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 3.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19532.3, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6062.15, up 0.09% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 23.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

