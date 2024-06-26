Persistent Systems Ltd gains for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 3975.9, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.55% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 23.2% gain in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3975.9, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23844.2. The Sensex is at 78544.02, up 0.63%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 6.4% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35426.9, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3971.25, down 0.32% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 62.55% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 23.2% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 63.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News