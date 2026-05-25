J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2243.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2243.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 9.57% in last one month.