J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1696.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% fall in NIFTY and a 4.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1696.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 0.31% in last one month.