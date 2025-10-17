Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 466.4, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 463.8, up 0.42% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 20.78% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.