Marico Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.85 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 735.5, up 1.21% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 10.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 46.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.