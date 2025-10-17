Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1140.1, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1134.8, up 1.06% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 14.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.