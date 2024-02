J K Cements has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Toshali Cements from its shareholders and promoters. Upon acquisition, Toshali has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with immediate effect.

Additionally, the transfer of mining lease is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, which is likely to be completed within 18 months hereof.

