Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,034, a discount of 21.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.05 in the cash market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points or 0.64% to 22,055.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.90% to 15.93.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Rane Holdings receives affirmation in credit ratings

Market snaps 6-day gaining streak; Sensex slides 434 pts; Nifty settles above 22,100

PennWhite sets up subsidiary in India

Ultratech commissions 1.8 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan

Ambuja Cements to establish 4 MTPA cement grinding unit in Godda, Jharkhand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story