Nifty February futures trade at discount

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,034, a discount of 21.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,055.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points or 0.64% to 22,055.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.90% to 15.93.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

