J Kumar Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,020-cr project from CIDCO

J Kumar Infraprojects added 2.46% to Rs 694.80 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,020 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for a construction project in Navi Mumbai.

The project involves the design and construction of a coastal road connecting Jalmarg Sector-16, Kharghar, to the PMAY Housing scheme near Kharghar railway station. It also includes the construction of a pedestrian underpass near Delhi Public School in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

The total contract value is Rs 1,020 crore and project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

J. Kumar Infraprojects undertakes construction of metro infrastructure, elevated corridors/ flyovers, roads & road tunnels, civil & others, water infrastructure etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21% to Rs 99.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 82.64 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 22% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,486.88 crore in Q3 FY25.

