J Kumar Infraprojects consortium bags MMRDA project of Rs 129 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance for the project: Construction of Foot Over Bridge for Mumbai Metro Line4, 4A at Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Vijay Garden Metro Station Package 2 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 129.04 crore for which J. Kumar Infraprojects' share is 60 % i.e. Rs. 77.42 Crore.

