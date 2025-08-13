Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps received LoA worth Rs 442 crore from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps received LoA worth Rs 442 crore from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oswal Pumps has been awarded a major Letter of Award / Letter of Empanelment by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) under the PM Kusum B Scheme / Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The contract is valued at Rs 442 crore.

The project involves the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 14,787 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems in 3HP, 5HP, and 7.5HP capacities. These systems will be installed at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra and will go with complete system warranty, repair and maintenance, and remote monitoring for a period of five years.

The Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award is valid for one year, with installations to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or relevant approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPI withdrawal in 2024-25 marks second-largest annual equity outflow on record amid global uncertainty, says SEBI

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 24,600 level; pharma shares jump

Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story