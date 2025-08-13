Oswal Pumps received LoA worth Rs 442 crore from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps has been awarded a major Letter of Award / Letter of Empanelment by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) under the PM Kusum B Scheme / Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The contract is valued at Rs 442 crore.

The project involves the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 14,787 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems in 3HP, 5HP, and 7.5HP capacities. These systems will be installed at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra and will go with complete system warranty, repair and maintenance, and remote monitoring for a period of five years.

The Letter of Empanelment/Letter of Award is valid for one year, with installations to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or relevant approvals.